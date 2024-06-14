Microsoft delays roll-out of Windows Recall feature after pressure from security community

Windows Recall feature will no longer be part of the official launch of its new Copilot + PC range after security concerns forced Microsoft to hold the feature back for further testing.

On 20 May 2024, Microsoft sparked uproar among security and privacy experts after it announced the AI-powered feature that would continually record users’ devices, including sensitive information, to allow users to search back through their activities.

In an update to a company blog post initially announcing changes to the feature, Pavan Davuluri, VP for Windows and devices, said the wider release of Recall will be pushed back as it conducts further security testing.

The initial changes to the roll out of Recall gave users a clearer opt-in choice, meaning the capability will be turned off by default on Copilot + PCs, as well as adding additional security layers.

The additional security layers included extra data protection features such as ‘just in time’ decryption protected by Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS), meaning images captured by Recall are only decrypted and accessible after authentication by the user.

Windows Recall to undergo further testing

The latest update pushing Recall back stated that “following feedback on Recall”, the feature will undergo further testing in its open software testing program before it is made generally available.

“We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security”, wrote Davuluri.

“This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot + PC users.”

This update shows Microsoft feels it needs more time to get on top of Recall’s security issues before the wider release of its Copilot + hardware devices. This means Recall will not be available to the public, but will be made available to test in the Windows Insider Program “in the coming weeks”.

“When Recall (preview) becomes available in the Windows Insider Program, we will publish a blog post with details on how to get the preview.”