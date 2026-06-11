Security experts sound alarm over 'expanded' China-linked botnet used to target US critical infrastructure and military assets

The JDY botnet is back and expanding via attacks on unpatched routers, cameras and other edge devices.

According to a report from Lumen's Black Lotus Labs the JDY botnet now makes up 1,500 compromised small office and home office (SOHO) devices, as well as edge and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and is used by Chinese state-backed hackers including Volt Typhoon as a scanner to spot exposed services for exploitation.

JDY was first spotted back in 2023 as part of an investigation into the KV botnet, which was used for covert data transfer while JDY was focused on scanning and reconnaissance. After KV was taken down last year by the US government, JDY remained an active threat, Black Lotus Labs noted in a report .

Now, the JDY botnet has doubled in size, with compromised devices located across Europe and Asia, though the majority are in the US. The network is used to scan a range of targets for weaknesses, though the US military is a clear focus.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

"The expansion of the JDY botnet underscores how China‑nexus threat actors are scaling reconnaissance as a core enabler of exploitation," Black Lotus Labs said in a blog post.

"By distributing scanning and fingerprinting across thousands of compromised SOHO and IoT devices, operators can rapidly identify vulnerable infrastructure and targets of interest while evading traditional, IP‑based defenses."

Gabrielle Hempel, Security Operations Strategist at Exabeam, noted that discussions around botnets normally focus on data theft, but there's more to consider.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We spend a lot of time talking about nation-state actors stealing information, but the scarier reality is that many of these operations are designed to establish positioning and persistence," she said.

"If geopolitical tensions ever escalate, having access already in place is far more valuable than trying to gain it during a crisis. Persistent access provides intelligence collection opportunities today and potential disruption options tomorrow."

Targeting unpatched edge devices

Previously, JDY focused on two Cisco router models but has now expanded its botnet to include a range of manufacturers. Using edge devices helps the botnet's activity blend into regular traffic, the security lab added.

Devices aren't added to the JDY botnet at random, however. Indeed, the attackers are looking for specific models with known exploitable flaws.

"Black Lotus Labs found that JDY botnet operators target specific devices for scanning and reconnaissance, rather than conducting widespread, indiscriminate scanning," the post said. "Most notably, there was a selective increase in scans of Fortinet equipment immediately after the disclosure of a new vulnerability, indicating the ability and intent to find and exploit vulnerable devices before patches are widely applied."

Hempel noted that JDY continues the trend of attackers focusing on easy to exploit edge devices that are often missed in security efforts.

"As we have seen with many recent attacks, campaigns like JDY don’t rely on the sophisticated zero days that everyone loves to talk about, but leverage poorly maintained edge devices, exposed infrastructure, and slow patching," Hempel added. "It’s the low-hanging fruit that they are after to get in.

What should enterprises do?

Given that, it's no surprise that Black Lotus Labs advises companies to follow existing best practice for routers, firewalls, and IOT devices: install patches for known flaws, run security updates, and regularly reboot.

Beyond that, the security lab advised enterprises to adopt the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture or similar solutions to reduce the attack surface and implement existing guidance from national security bodies about how to mitigate against Volt Typhoon and China-Linked threat groups.

"The JDY botnet underscores the risk of relying on traditional IP-based security controls such as geofencing, IP reputation-based detection, and static blocklists," the security lab added.

"The large number of US-based SOHO and IoT devices that comprise the botnet allows operators to blend in with legitimate user traffic, making malicious scanning and reconnaissance activity harder to detect."

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.