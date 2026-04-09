What Have We Learnt from Recent Cyberattacks in the UK?

After a breach, every minute counts.

In the last 12 months, many organisations have been forced to halt online operations in response to cyber-crime.

But given that a ransomware attack can knock you offline for days or weeks, cybersecurity professionals must be prepared to act swiftly and effectively.

Join this webinar as we discuss:

Why it is critically important to define your Minimum Viable Company (MVC) before a cyberattack.

How to achieve true cyber resilience, and why disaster recovery and back up are not enough.

Achieving recovery in hours and not days.

Insights from GigaOm research into UK enterprises.