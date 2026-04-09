What Have We Learnt from Recent Cyberattacks in the UK?
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After a breach, every minute counts.
In the last 12 months, many organisations have been forced to halt online operations in response to cyber-crime.
But given that a ransomware attack can knock you offline for days or weeks, cybersecurity professionals must be prepared to act swiftly and effectively.
Join this webinar as we discuss:
- Why it is critically important to define your Minimum Viable Company (MVC) before a cyberattack.
- How to achieve true cyber resilience, and why disaster recovery and back up are not enough.
- Achieving recovery in hours and not days.
- Insights from GigaOm research into UK enterprises.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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