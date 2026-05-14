What is continuous authentication?

In the rulebook of cyber crime, a stolen credential is a gift that keeps on giving. Instead of breaking in, an attacker with access to stolen credentials can simply log in. No alarms get triggered as no intrusion is detected. Besides the immediate danger of identity theft, credential-based cyber attacks can expose organizations to distributed denial of service (DDoS) . This type of attack causes systems to crash, bringing mission-critical business operations to a standstill.

Put simply, one stolen password equals one whole organization’s potential undoing. Even more alarming is the rampant rise of information-stealing malware , also called infostealers .

In 2025 alone, Flashpoint identified more than 11.1 million infostealer-infected devices. Subsequently, threat actors harvested a little over 3 billion credentials and cloud tokens, underscoring the increased exposure of authentication data.

A safeguard that’s always on, however, can act as a strong deterrent against credential-based attacks. Traditional authentication methods, including two-factor authentication , verify a user’s identity only at login – a weak link frequently exploited in brute-force attacks.

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Continuous authentication helps address this security gap by prompting re-authentication based on device location, user activity, and security policies. No user, device, or application is considered inherently safe. Instead, trust is earned continuously.

How continuous authentication works

Once integrated into an application, a continuous authentication system constantly computes an authentication score that reflects an active user’s authenticity. If the score drops below a set threshold or confidence level, the system puts forth additional verification. This could be, among other things, a fingerprint or temporary access code. If the verification fails, access to the application or device is revoked. Multiple behavioral cues influence the authentication score, including blink rate and typing speed, making infiltration a less stealthy endeavor.

The mode and frequency of authentication may vary depending on the service provider. Certain tools may also allow security screening at specific instances of user activity.

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While effective on its own, continuous authentication can be paired with other digital safeguards for a more layered approach to cybersecurity. Just-in-time (JIT) access is a case in point. Rather than providing continuous or standing access, the security mechanism grants privileges only when needed and for a limited duration. By strictly controlling access timing and scope, JIT access shrinks the window of opportunity for threat actors.

“Cyber criminals are most often breaking in without breaking anything – capitalizing on identity gaps overflowing from complex hybrid cloud environments that offer attackers multiple access points,” stated Mark Hughes, global managing partner of cybersecurity services at IBM, in a 2025 threat report .

“Businesses need to shift away from an ad-hoc prevention mindset and focus on proactive measures such as modernizing authentication management, plugging multi-factor authentication holes and conducting real-time threat hunting to uncover hidden threats before they expose sensitive data.”

Continuous authentication as part of identity and access management also helps meet safety standards set by the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) .

In the event of an account hijack , continuous authentication can still protect sensitive data by continuously monitoring user behavior. Limiting what an attacker can access even after a break-in is a key benefit of continuous authentication. Suspicious activity can trigger immediate session termination.

Continuous authentication and zero trust

The use of continuous authentication remains limited across organizations, but this could soon change. That’s because continuous authentication is a key pillar of zero trust and zero trust network access (ZTNA) , as the technical backbone for its ‘never trust, always verify’ approach. As organizations strengthen their zero trust model , they will need to implement continuous authentication throughout their enterprise environment.

In hybrid and remote work environments, the security and resilience gains of continuous authentication are also clear to see. With the right safeguards and protocols, continuous authentication can improve security outcomes without discounting regulatory requirements.

The use of continuous authentication finds further support in guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which encourages organizations to screen passwords against lists of known compromised and commonly used credentials.

When a match is detected, appropriate responses may include prompting an immediate password reset, alerting security teams, or triggering automated remediation. Minimizing reliance on periodic security reviews, this approach facilitates continuous credential integrity.

With a reported sale of 300,000 AI chatbot credentials on the dark web , it’s safe to say identity theft has become a low-effort crime. Drawing attention to the ease with which such attacks can now be carried out.

Incorporating threat intelligence into continuous authentication can result in a more cohesive and adaptive security posture by narrowing the interval between breach and discovery. While continuous authentication helps detect abnormal user behavior during active sessions, threat intelligence adds contextual awareness of emerging risks and known attack patterns. Together, they can enhance both response speed and detection accuracy.