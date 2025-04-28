Why the Fastest Technology Companies choose Snyk Cheat Sheet

In today's hyper-competitive tech landscape, speed and innovation are paramount. However, security vulnerabilities can derail even the most ambitious projects. Learn how Snyk empowers tech organizations to accelerate development while staying secure, all within their existing workflows.

Maintain development velocity by integrating security seamlessly into your existing workflows.

  • Secure your software supply chain with solutions for open source, containers, and SBOMs.
  • Gain comprehensive visibility with Snyk Essentials, our ASPM solution.
