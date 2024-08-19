Five ways CFOs can increase project profitability
Reach the next level of sustainable profitable growth
In the fast-paced service industry, CFOs prioritize project profitability as the key metric for long-term growth. Projects, ranging from technology implementations to marketing events, demand a clear understanding of individual and class profitability.
Successful enhancement requires collaborative efforts, with strategic responsibilities assigned to sales teams, project managers, and professionals. CFOs play a pivotal role in monitoring budgets, ensuring profitability, and leveraging data for informed future bids.
Key takeaways:
- Project profitability primacy: Amidst diverse metrics, project profitability stands out as crucial for long-term growth.
- Collaborative endeavors: Enhancing project profitability necessitates cross-functional collaboration and coordinated efforts.
- Strategic responsibilities: Success hinges on strategic bidding, resource allocation, and on-time delivery, with CFOs contributing to data-driven decision-making.
Provided by Sage
