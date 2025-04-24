IBM puts on a brave face as US government cuts hit 15 contracts
Despite the cuts, IBM remains upbeat after promising quarterly results
IBM has revealed 15 contracts agreed with the US government have been shelved amid a cost-cutting drive implemented by the Trump administration.
The tech giant said the dropped contracts were worth about $100 million in total, less than 1% of its consulting group's planned work, according to Reuters.
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a call with investors: "Consulting is also more susceptible to discretionary pullbacks and DOGE-related initiatives."
Since the beginning of Trump's second term, the administration has sought to slash spending, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Those cuts, alongside global tariffs, have hit the US tech industry particularly hard.
Despite the contract situation, IBM reported a slight rise in revenue for its quarterly results, up 1% to $15.5 billion — better than expected. But it raised eyebrows by issuing a forecast for the second quarter, something the company normally doesn't include with its results.
That forecast was positive — revenue between $16.40 billion and $16.75 billion, above analysts' expectations — and was intended to calm nerves amid the tumult caused by government cuts and trade disruption initiated by the administration.
"We've chosen now, in light of the very unprecedented dynamic of uncertainty going on in the market, to give a second-quarter revenue guidance range," CFO James Kavanaugh said.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"We felt incumbent upon ourselves to give as much transparency as possible to our investor group."
However, despite the positive results, IBM's shares slid 5%.
Big tech gets political
Krishna made sure to thank the US administration despite the market turmoil, saying the company appreciated the focus on economic growth and rational regulation.
"We believe this will result in long-term value creation and make it easier for technology to contribute to economic growth," he said in an investor call after the results were announced.
Kavanaugh noted that goods imported to the US make up less than 5% of IBM's overall spend, so the tariff policy will have a minimal impact on the company, though it is seeking alternative sources where possible.
Forrester senior analyst Dario Maisto said that IBM's technology and services was diversified, so the impact of US tariffs, and retaliation against them, would differ across its portfolio:
"Guidance for the second half of the year will take tariffs and other countermeasures into account,” he said. “In general, the big tech play is becoming increasingly political.”
"For example, the fact that entire industries and countries depend on US-owned cloud infrastructures gives ample room for negotiation to both the US administration and its overseas counterparts,” Maisto added.
“Big Tech is not sitting idle either and we will see more measures put in place to reassure non-US clients on business continuity and resilience despite any geopolitical tension moving forward."
IBM results
For the first quarter, IBM posted $14.5bn in revenue, $1.7bn in operating pre-tax income, and generated $2bn in free cash flow, which Kavanaugh said was IBM's highest in the first quarter for many years.
"While sentiment and the operating environment have been rapidly shifting, our performance reflects the continued success of our focus strategy around hybrid cloud and AI, especially where clients are looking for cost savings, productivity gains, and trusted partners to help them move fast and scale," Krishna said in the investor call.
He added that IBM's book of business — which includes sales and future bookings — now holds $6 billion in pending work, up $1bn this quarter.
"Approximately one-fifth of this book of business comes from software and the remaining four-fifths is consulting," he added.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- The impact of tariffs on tech
- Nvidia braces for a $5.5 billion hit as tariffs reach the semiconductor industry
- IDC warns US tariffs will impact tech sector spending
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
Apple, Meta hit back at EU after landmark DMA fines
News The European Commission has issued its first penalties under the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), fining Apple €500 million and Meta €200m.
By Nicole Kobie
-
Enterprises are facing a ‘cloud security crisis’
News Businesses are facing a “cloud security crisis” fueled by increasingly fragmented hybrid environments, according to security firm Rubrik.
By Jane McCallion
-
IBM completes HashiCorp acquisition after regulatory approval
News IBM has completed its $6.4 billion acquisition of cloud automation and security firm HashiCorp,
By Emma Woollacott
-
IBM eyes Oracle expertise gains with latest acquisition
News The deal aims to help IBM address the complexities of public sector cloud transformation
By Emma Woollacott
-
UK regulator to investigate IBM takeover of HashiCorp
News The CMA is concerned that the merger could affect competition in the cloud services market
By Emma Woollacott
-
Channel Focus: All you need to know about IBM's partner program
How Big Blue seeks to go deep, tackling enterprise complexity: A brief guide to the role of partners in IBM's plan to accelerate software and consulting sales.
By Fleur Doidge
-
Put AI to work for talent management
Whitepaper Change the way we define jobs and the skills required to support business and employee needs
By ITPro
-
Let’s rethink the recruiting process
whitepaper If you designed your recruiting process for a new company, what would you automate to attract and hire the best talent?
By ITPro
-
The power of AI & automation: Productivity and agility
whitepaper To perform at its peak, automation requires incessant data from across the organization and partner ecosystem.
By ITPro
-
Everything you need to know about IBM’s HashiCorp acquisition
News IBM’s acquisition of HashiCorp represents a major signal of intent for the tech giant and its hybrid cloud and AI ambitions
By Steve Ranger