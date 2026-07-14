Apple’s iOS update cycle overhaul: How security teams should react

At the end of June, Apple released the iOS 26.5.2 update, containing a long list of security fixes. The timing of the update differed from Apple’s typical approach, which sees the iPhone maker issue mid-cycle patches for emergency security fixes or urgent bugs only.

Yet when iOS 26.5.2 was released, Apple told Reuters the move was part of an overhaul of its strategy as AI tools find vulnerabilities at scale. Indeed, some of the flaws patched in its update were found using AI, painting a clear picture of what security teams can expect in the future.

Apple is not the only vendor to supercharge its patch release cycle fuelled by AI-enabled vulnerability discovery. This June was Microsoft’s biggest Patch Tuesday ever, fixing over 200 bugs, while a recent Google Chrome patch fixed 400 issues in the browser.

As ITPro has already reported , patching velocity must increase as Anthropic’s frontier AI model Claude Mythos and others like it start to find flaws en masse.

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But Apple’s accelerated release schedule highlights the impact on mobile devices – especially when part of a bring your own device (BYOD) policy. What can security leaders do to regain control?

Shrinking attack windows

Experts say shrinking attack windows are making patch management an urgent problem. The time between a flaw bein