Jitterbit eyes global growth under new CRO Chris Stoddard

Jitterbit has announced the appointment of Chris Stoddard as its new chief revenue officer (CRO), as the intelligent automation vendor looks to drive fresh growth and scale adoption of its AI-driven Harmony platform.

Stoddard will lead the company’s global go-to-market organization, with responsibility for international sales and revenue generation across the business.

A seasoned leadership veteran, he brings more than a decade’s experience across data analytics, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cyber security.

He joins Jitterbit from observability specialist New Relic, where he most recently served as senior vice president for the Americas, and has previously held senior sales leadership roles at Qlik, Pulse Secure, and Juniper Networks.

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The appointment follows the recent launch of Jitterbit’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) gateway, which is designed to standardize how AI agents securely connect to enterprise applications, systems, and data sources.

In an announcement, Jitterbit CEO Bill Conner said the company is “at a pivotal moment” as organizations are increasingly prioritizing accountable AI and secure enterprise integration.

“Chris joins Jitterbit during a period of massive expansion, bringing an exceptional track record in data migration, infrastructure and enterprise security that directly aligns with our core mission,” he explained.

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“His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our unified Harmony platform to defeat shadow AI, bridge the enterprise data divide, and securely deliver automation, integration and agentic workflows organizations can trust."

California-based Jitterbit provides AI-driven automation that enables organizations to integrate applications, data, and business processes while building and managing AI-powered workflows.

Its Harmony platform is designed to simplify integration while providing centralized governance across increasingly complex modern IT environments.

Harmony combines integration platform as a service (IPaaS), API management, application development, electronic data interchange (EDI), and model context protocol capabilities into a single, unified platform.

According to the vendor, the offering provides organizations with greater visibility and control over AI-driven automation while reducing reliance on disconnected point solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Stoddard said he believes Jitterbit is “perfectly positioned” as the growing adoption of autonomous AI agents drives demand for secure, enterprise-grade integration capabilities.

“Businesses are undergoing a massive paradigm shift, and the market is realizing that autonomous AI agents cannot succeed without robust, secure, and context-aware integration underpinning them,” he explained.

“I am thrilled to partner with our talented global teams to help organizations accelerate data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation.”

Jitterbit also announced that Luca Taglioretti will focus on expanding its regional growth strategy in his role as vice president of sales for EMEA and APAC.

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