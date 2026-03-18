Buyers’ guide: Microsoft 365 data protection
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Microsoft 365 is a cornerstone for many organizations, and with the hefty cost that comes with downtime and data loss, having solid data protection capabilities has never been more critical. Read this Microsoft 365 Data Protection Buyers’ Guide to learn:
- Why data protection for SaaS is a growing concern
- Key capabilities to consider when choosing how to protect your Microsoft 365 data
- How to ensure Microsoft 365 data resilience and future-proof your data protection plan
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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