5 Most Common Mistakes When Building In-House IT

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5 Most Common Mistakes When Building In-House IT
(Image credit: Rippling IT)

The IT mistakes fast-growing companies don’t realize they’re making

Fast-growing small and mid-sized businesses often build IT infrastructure from scratch because they believe it offers more control — and feels simpler and more cost-effective. But IT teams quickly get pulled into reactive fixes as configuration drift grows, security slips, device purchasing becomes ad hoc, and onboarding and offboarding turn into a manual mess.

In this session, you’ll hear from a company that's gone through the fire and come out the other side, more secure and better equipped to scale. You’ll also learn which foundational decisions separate scalable IT operations from constant firefighting, and how to reset before early choices become bottlenecks.

You’ll learn:

  • How to avoid building technical debt into your IT foundation
  • How to make the strategic shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive infrastructure design
  • How to treat security as a baseline requirement instead of a retrofit
  • Why automation should drive your IT strategy from day one
  • The hidden costs of device lifecycle mismanagement and how proper tracking prevents them

Speakers:
Paul Strauss, CIO, Carallel
James Sorrenti, Strategy & Community Lead, Rippling IT
Carter Francis, IT Community Manager, Rippling IT (moderator)

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