5 Most Common Mistakes When Building In-House IT
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The IT mistakes fast-growing companies don’t realize they’re making
Fast-growing small and mid-sized businesses often build IT infrastructure from scratch because they believe it offers more control — and feels simpler and more cost-effective. But IT teams quickly get pulled into reactive fixes as configuration drift grows, security slips, device purchasing becomes ad hoc, and onboarding and offboarding turn into a manual mess.
In this session, you’ll hear from a company that's gone through the fire and come out the other side, more secure and better equipped to scale. You’ll also learn which foundational decisions separate scalable IT operations from constant firefighting, and how to reset before early choices become bottlenecks.
You’ll learn:
- How to avoid building technical debt into your IT foundation
- How to make the strategic shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive infrastructure design
- How to treat security as a baseline requirement instead of a retrofit
- Why automation should drive your IT strategy from day one
- The hidden costs of device lifecycle mismanagement and how proper tracking prevents them
Speakers:
Paul Strauss, CIO, Carallel
James Sorrenti, Strategy & Community Lead, Rippling IT
Carter Francis, IT Community Manager, Rippling IT (moderator)
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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