The SMB Guide to Protecting Business

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The SMB Guide to Protecting Business
(Image credit: Veeam)

The SMB Guide to Protecting Business is a hands-on resource for small and mid-sized teams that rely on SaaS apps and want stronger, simpler data protection. It breaks down why built-in retention and recycle bins aren’t the same as true backup, highlights common causes of data loss (from accidental deletion to compromised accounts and ransomware), and lays out what to look for in a protection solution—broad workload coverage, fast and granular restores, automation, predictable pricing, and security features like immutability and isolation. It also shows how Veeam Data Cloud can help SMBs manage SaaS protection and recovery from one place.

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