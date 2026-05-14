A Strategic Guide For Switching: From Intel® Xeon® To AMD Epyc™ Server Cpus

This white paper provides a strategic framework for migrating from legacy Intel® Xeon® systems to AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs, addressing common myths while outlining significant financial and operational benefits.

Organizations can achieve massive efficiencies through server consolidation, achieving a 5:1 physical footprint reduction and up to 50% lower software licensing costs by using fewer total cores to reach identical performance levels.

Download this guide to leverage actionable "next steps" and modernize your data center with a pivot that both IT leadership and the CFO will value.

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