10 reasons to choose the Dell Pro 5 for your business

The Dell Pro 5 is a business laptop built for knowledge workers, combining powerful on-device AI capabilities, all-day battery life, and best-in-class security in a durable, easy-to-upgrade design. Its performance, portability, and AI capabilities make it a strong choice for enterprises approaching a device refresh cycle.

TL;DR

An integrated NPU and powerful processor options mean local AI capabilities are at your fingertips

Best-in-class security features such as Dell SafeID with ControlVault 3+ (CV3+) keep your sensitive data safe and secure

A durable design and long-lasting battery life make the Dell Pro 5 the perfect device for distributed workforces

The increasing threat of cyberattacks, especially in the era of AI, means it’s often not a matter of if your company will be attacked, but when.



The threat is compounded by the rapidly expanding attack surface, with on-premises infrastructure, multiple endpoints, layers of cloud services, and a diverse range of applications all providing fertile ground for hackers.

So, if cyberattacks are inevitable, there’s only one logical position to take: you have to make sure your organization has strong cyber resilience in place—so it can recover quickly and confidently and minimize disruption.

(Image credit: Dell)

AI, hungrier apps, and the need for powerful business laptops

Research from Forrester, commissioned by Microsoft, highlighted benefits for both individual workers and enterprises more broadly. These include increased productivity and streamlined processes.

From a business perspective, the study found that adopters can unlock significant returns on investment (ROI), ranging from 137% to 367% over three years.

The growth of AI PCs in recent years has been rapid. According to Gartner® analysis : “AI PC shipments will total 143 million units and are projected to represent 55% of total PC market in 2026. By 2029, AI PCs will become the norm.”*

As such, a host of manufacturers have accelerated production of these powerful new devices, including Dell Technologies.

The company’s Dell Pro range, for example, comes equipped with on-device AI capabilities. The Dell Pro 5 stands out among these as the most scalable device within the series.

(Image credit: Dell)

Under the hood of the Dell Pro 5

Dell describes the Dell Pro 5 laptop as “the sweet spot for business productivity” due to its powerful capabilities and features, and is designed specifically for knowledge workers.

“It’s the mainstream platform for accomplishing work like data analysis, business intelligence dashboards or client presentations, with the performance, portability and experience to match,” the company said in a blog post .

The Dell Pro 5 is powered by high-performance hardware including AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series or Series 3 Intel Core Ultra processors. Both of these processors are designed with modern workflows in mind.

It also boasts significant improvements in graphics capabilities, giving users the choice of Intel Arc or AMD Radeon graphics options.

With this in mind, enterprises approaching a device refresh cycle should consider the benefits of AI PCs such as the Dell Pro 5.

Here are 10 reasons why you should consider the Dell Pro 5 for your business.

Taken together, this is what differentiates PowerProtect One. It’s secure at its core, simple to operate, and trusted when organizations depend on it most.

Performance boosts

The Dell Pro 5 boasts significant processing power improvements over its predecessor, according to Dell.

Benchmark tests conducted by the company show the device offers up to 73% better multitasking**, for example, as well as up to 3.3x faster gen-on-gen AI compute.***

AI integration

With an integrated NPU, the Dell Pro 5 is also capable of handling complex workloads, giving users the performance capabilities to run large language models (LLMs) and AI tools locally.

Notably, this includes dedicated AI application suites such as Microsoft Copilot. As the NPU is optimized specifically for low-power AI inference, this makes running tools such as Copilot far more efficient.

(Image credit: Dell)

Next-gen graphics capabilities

On the graphics front, the Dell Pro 5 is equally impressive. Using Intel Arc or AMD Radeon graphics, benchmark tests found users can unlock up to 3.5x higher graphics performance.****

This plays a key role in enabling users to run intensive applications, but also has a direct impact on business efficiency and productivity, according to Dell.

“This is a massive differentiator for users working with complex presentations, BI tools, or light creative apps,” the company said.

Going the distance on battery life

Battery life is a key consideration for enterprises, particularly for those with distributed workforces or those out in the field.

The Dell Pro 5 boasts a 70Whr battery capacity, offering users up to 22.8 hours of battery life.*****

This is crucial for workers on the move, enabling them to work from anywhere, at any time without worrying about battery capacity dropping rapidly.

Easily upgraded

Most workers have likely encountered issues with their device as it ages, particularly in terms of performance. It’s an unfortunate reality that often can’t be solved without a full upgrade or refresh.

With the Dell Pro 5, however, enterprises can upgrade intermittently to ensure their devices keep running efficiently. This is due to the use of LPCAMM2 memory, which Dell describes as the “fastest upgradeable memory solution in the market.”

IT managers can upgrade devices with up to 64GB of memory, providing these devices with a powerful punch. Notably, LPCAMM2 memory is exclusive to the Dell Pro 5 with Intel processor range, making this a huge differentiator.

For those opting for AMD processors, they can also access replaceable DDR5 memory, again up to 64GB.

Top-of-the-line storage

Much like memory, storage capacity is a recurring bottleneck and pain point for knowledge workers. With huge volumes of files and applications, this can have a marked impact on device performance.

Moreover, it’s simply inconvenient for users having to balance storage limitations in their daily workflows. To address this, the Dell Pro 5 comes equipped with PCIe Gen5 SSD storage.

Specific options come equipped with varied storage capacity, ranging from 512 GB up to 2TB, according to Dell's spec sheet .

PCIe Gen5 storage also offers distinct advantages in terms of bandwidth performance, the company notes. This allows users to “dramatically reduce load times and accelerate large file transfers” compared to previous generations.

Powerful connectivity

Connectivity is crucial for any device, particularly for remote workers and those on the move. The Dell Pro 5 comes equipped with Wi-Fi 7 capabilities as well as optional 4G or 5G WWAN features.

This means users can stay online anywhere without worrying about connections dropping off and disrupting their workflow.

Best-in-class security

Cybersecurity threats are a leading concern for enterprises, with aggressive ransomware groups and state-sponsored threat groups ramping up targeting of both public and private organizations globally.

The Dell Pro 5 provides a range of tools and features dedicated to keeping users safe, including quantum-hack-resistant embedded controllers, the firm notes in official materials.

These are complemented by Dell SafeID, a hardware-rooted credential storage feature which isolates sensitive data and credentials on a dedicated chip rather than relying on system memory.

Built to last

Durability is a key consideration when purchasing a new device, especially for those working in rugged environments.

According to Dell, the Pro 5 is built to survive an “18-inch free fall along with 1,000 micro-drop cycles” that essentially simulate being tossed into a backpack.

“We test devices with 30,000 hinge cycles to ensure the screen opens and closes flawlessly,” the company noted in official materials .

The device also features a spill-resistant keyboard, meaning a stray glass of water or cup of coffee doesn’t damage the device.

Plenty of options

The Dell Pro 5 is just one of a number of options within the broader Pro laptop range. Indeed, the Dell Pro 3 and Dell Pro 7 are equally impressive options, but choosing the right device depends on your individual needs.

The Dell Pro 3, for example, offers “reliable business computing” capabilities for admin assistants or support specialists, according to official Dell materials . The Dell Pro 7, meanwhile, is designed specifically for those who require a delicate balance between portability and capability.

As previously noted, the Dell Pro 5 does represent the “sweet spot” for enterprises, providing a combination of performance, portability, durability, and best-in-class AI features.



If you think Dell laptops are the right call for your business, find out more on the Dell website. US readers click here, AU readers here, CA readers here, and UK readers here.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says AI PCs Will Represent 31% of Worldwide PC Market by the End of 2025, August 28, 2025. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

** Based on internal testing using Cinebench R24 multi-thread benchmark comparing Dell Pro 5 14 and Dell Pro 14 Plus, April 2026. Dell Pro 5 14 was tested with Intel 368H vPro CPU, UMA graphics, and 64GB LPCAMM2 memory. Dell Pro 14 Plus was tested with Intel 265 vPro CPU, UMA graphics, and 64GB DDR5 memory.

*** Based on internal testing using Procyon AI Computer Vision (OpenVINO NPU Integer) benchmark comparing Dell Pro 5 16 and Dell Pro 16 Plus, April 2026. Dell Pro 5 16 was tested with Intel 368H vPro CPU, UMA graphics, and 64GB LPCAMM2 memory. Dell Pro 16 Plus was tested with Intel 265 vPro CPU, UMA graphics, and 64GB DDR5 memory.

**** Based on internal testing using 3DMark Steel Nomad Light benchmark comparing Dell Pro 5 16 and Dell Pro 16 Plus, April 2026. Dell Pro 5 16 was tested with Intel 368H vPro CPU, UMA graphics, and 64GB LPCAMM2 memory. Dell Pro 16 Plus was tested with Intel 265 vPro CPU, UMA graphics, and 64GB DDR5 memory.

***** Based on testing using the Mobile Mark 30 battery life benchmark comparing Dell Pro 5 14 and Dell Pro 14 Plus, April 2026. Dell Pro 5 14 was tested with Intel® 336H vPro® CPU, UMA graphics, 32GB LPCAMM2 memory, WUXGA Non-Touch OLED display (dark mode) and 70 Whr battery. Dell Pro 14 Plus was tested with Intel® U5 236V vPro® CPU, UMA graphics, 16GB LPDDR5x memory, WUXGA Non-touch Super Low Power display, and 55Whr battery. For more information about this benchmark test, visit www.bapco.com. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life decreases over time. The stated Watt-hour (Whr) is not an indication of battery life.