2026 State of Agentic AI Adoption: Anonymized Insights from 500+ Evo by Snyk AI Discovery Assessments

How is AI embedded and operationalized inside real enterprise codebases? Agentic architectures are already in production, reflecting a shift from passive AI use to autonomous agent frameworks. In this report, explore a deep dive into enterprise AI adoption and risk, based on AI-BOM telemetry data from more than 500 early adopters of Evo by Snyk.

Download the report to explore:

The rise of Agentic AI: Why 1 in 5 organizations are deploying autonomous agent frameworks or MCP servers in production.

The AI visibility gap: How a system-level view of AI components reveals an AI footprint 3 times larger than model-only counts.

Adoption complexity: The implications and adoption rates of multiple unique models.

AI risk benchmarks by industry: How AI adoption, complexity, and risk vary across industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services, and Technology.

This report is based on anonymized AI-BOM data across a subset of pre-approved customers.