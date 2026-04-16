Accelerating innovation at scale: A platform-centric approach to hybrid cloud automation

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
Accelerating innovation at scale: A platform-centric approach to hybrid cloud automation
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

As cloud complexity grows with fragmented tools, siloed teams, and manual processes slowing time-to-market platform teams play a pivotal role in enabling developers while maintaining governance, security, and efficiency. The paper highlights how the HashiCorp Cloud Platform supports standardized, policy-driven automation across infrastructure and security lifecycles, providing unified workflows that reduce friction, improve collaboration, and streamline operations. Case studies from BT Group, Roche, and Criteo illustrate measurable benefits such as faster deployments, enhanced crossteam collab

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest