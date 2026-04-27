AppSec Governance Playbook: Building Guardrails for AI-Accelerated Development

The pace of AI-accelerated development has broken the old AppSec model. You can no longer keep up by chasing down developers or managing endless backlogs. The sheer volume of new code makes manual review impossible, demanding a shift from reactive task management to strategic security governance. This playbook provides a clear, three-phase framework to build the guardrails that empower your developers to move fast—safely and securely.

In this tactical guide, you will learn to:

Implement the three pillars: Master the essential phases of Visibility, Policy, and Measurement to build a living governance program.

Establish a paved road: Codify and automate security policies that make the secure path the easiest path for developers to follow.

Report on risk reduction: Move beyond vanity metrics to KPIs that demonstrate measurable risk reduction and program ROI to the C-suite.