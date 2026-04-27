First Prompt to Final Fix: How Snyk Secures AI-Driven Development
AI-assisted coding significantly accelerates development, but with that speed comes a surge in potential vulnerabilities. This whitepaper offers a practical guide to embedding security at the moment of creation — a principle known as "Secure at Inception." It shows how Snyk empowers both security and development teams to confidently embrace AI-driven speed while erasing the debt of the past.
This whitepaper will help you:
- Prevent insecure AI-generated code by embedding security at the prompt layer.
- Accelerate the remediation of existing security debt with AI-powered, conversational fixes.
- Gain the governance and visibility needed to scale AI assistants safely across your organization.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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