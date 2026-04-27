First Prompt to Final Fix: How Snyk Secures AI-Driven Development

AI-assisted coding significantly accelerates development, but with that speed comes a surge in potential vulnerabilities. This whitepaper offers a practical guide to embedding security at the moment of creation — a principle known as "Secure at Inception." It shows how Snyk empowers both security and development teams to confidently embrace AI-driven speed while erasing the debt of the past.

This whitepaper will help you:

Prevent insecure AI-generated code by embedding security at the prompt layer.

Accelerate the remediation of existing security debt with AI-powered, conversational fixes.

Gain the governance and visibility needed to scale AI assistants safely across your organization.