AI adoption is accelerating, but turning potential into measurable business value requires more than simply switching on new tools. The Frontier Firm Playbook explores how organisations can move beyond experimentation to embed Microsoft Copilot and agentic AI securely, strategically and at scale.

Developed by Datacom in partnership with Microsoft, this guide outlines a practical three-step framework — Trust, Transcend and Transform — to help leaders build AI confidence, unlock high-value use cases and integrate intelligent agents into core business workflows.

Discover how to empower hybrid teams of humans and digital colleagues, strengthen governance, and scale AI maturity across your enterprise to drive productivity, innovation and sustainable competitive advantage.