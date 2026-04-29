Frontier Firm playbook
AI adoption is accelerating, but turning potential into measurable business value requires more than simply switching on new tools. The Frontier Firm Playbook explores how organisations can move beyond experimentation to embed Microsoft Copilot and agentic AI securely, strategically and at scale.
Developed by Datacom in partnership with Microsoft, this guide outlines a practical three-step framework — Trust, Transcend and Transform — to help leaders build AI confidence, unlock high-value use cases and integrate intelligent agents into core business workflows.
Discover how to empower hybrid teams of humans and digital colleagues, strengthen governance, and scale AI maturity across your enterprise to drive productivity, innovation and sustainable competitive advantage.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Designing a resilient storage strategy in an unpredictable market
whitepaper
-
Effortless Data Protection for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
whitepaper
-
Reinventing Backup and Recovery with AI & ML: A Smart Solution for Small Businesses
whitepaper
-
4 Critical SaaS Risks Every Small Team Faces
whitepaper
-
Small IT Teams, Big SaaS Stack
whitepaper
-
5 Essentials for Effortless SaaS Data Resilience
whitepaper
-
2026 State of Agentic AI Adoption: Anonymized Insights from 500+ Evo by Snyk AI Discovery Assessments
whitepaper
-
When Software Can Act: Securing AI-Native and Agentic Applications
whitepaper