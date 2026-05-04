The Increasing Importance of Cyber Resilience in an AI-driven World
Artificial intelligence is driving innovation and transforming businesses, but its adoption brings new security and resilience challenges. AI workloads introduce risks like threats to sensitive data and expanded attack surfaces that traditional tools cannot address.
To tackle these issues, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA have developed the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, featuring zero trust architecture and advanced recovery capabilities to protect critical data and fortify AI infrastructures. This solution enables organizations to confidently leverage AI, ensuring security, compliance, and business continuity while unlocking AI's full potential in the face of evolving threats.
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