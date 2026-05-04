Tracking the AI Gold Rush Amid Supply Pressures

Unlock faster AI outcomes even when infrastructure supply is tight. AI is transforming every industry, but global supply chain constraints and hardware shortages can slow your progress. Leading the AI Gold Rush Amid Supply Pressures delivers practical strategies to overcome storage bottlenecks so your AI initiatives move from promising pilots to scalable, revenue impacting deployments.

Discover how to keep GPUs continuously fed with data, rein in runaway capacity costs, and build an agile, high performance storage foundation that adapts as your AI models, teams, and use cases grow. What you will discover inside:

Turn fragmented AI data silos into an integrated, scalable storage fabric that accelerates time to insight.

Maximize existing investments by aligning storage performance, capacity, and resiliency with your most critical AI workloads.

Maintain business continuity and data protection while aggressively pursuing new AI use cases.

Whether you’re modernizing infrastructure for your first AI projects or scaling proven initiatives across the enterprise, this ebook shows how Dell Technologies storage can help you lead the AI gold rush—without being constrained by supply, complexity, or risk. Unlock strategies to accelerate AI and overcome supply chain challenges.