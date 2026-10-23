TrendAI targets open weight model gains with Nvidia Nemotron deal

TrendAI has made Nvidia Nemotron models available inside customer environments as the Trend Micro unit aims to bolster data sovereignty capabilities.

The move will include integration of Nvidia's open-weight Nemotron models within its Vision One platform for Sovereign and Private Cloud, bringing AI-assisted security operations into customer-controlled environments.

This, the company said, extends capabilities such as guided investigation, security reasoning, and agentic SIEM to organizations, along with sovereignty, data residency, and operational control.

According to TrendAI, the move is primarily aimed at public sector organisations and those operating in regulated environments, many of which now face an expectation to run AI and process data locally.

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With Nemotron open models, customers decide where the model runs, which version is deployed, and who can access it, running AI-powered security operations on Nvidia accelerated computing in their own data centers, sovereign clouds, and restricted-connectivity environments.

OpenShell improvements

Meanwhile, TrendAI said the collaboration with Nvidia on OpenShell provides an extra level of security for agents, giving organizations control and visibility of agentic activities.

“Sovereignty extends beyond where data resides. Enterprises also need control over where the intelligence acting on that data operates, and how it is governed.” said Rachel Jin, CEO of TrendAI.

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"Organizations shouldn't have to give up the operational benefits of AI because their security data and operations need to remain within a customer-controlled environment. Our work is about bringing AI-powered security operations to the environments our customers choose to control.”

What users can expect

TrendAI Vision One for Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) with NVIDIA Nemotron integration will offer users AI-assisted threat analysis. This includes reasoning across security signals to identify threat patterns and attack chains, the duo said.

The firm said that guided security operations help security teams investigate threats and prioritize response activities, while agentic SIEM capabilities correlate telemetry and assist with security reasoning while maintaining team oversight.

The move marks the latest collaboration between the security provider and Nvidia in recent months. The company joined the firm's Open Secure AI Alliance, an industry coalition of more than 30 tech companies aimed at building open-source AI safety, security, and defense tools.

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