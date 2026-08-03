What the OpenAI rogue bot story really says about the state of AI security

OpenAI and Anthropic both revealed this month that their "highly advanced" agents broke free of containment during a cybersecurity training exercise. Both businesses said this shows how advanced their AI agents are but is that the whole story?

This week, Jane and Scott are joined by news editor Ross Kelly to discuss the biggest story of July, plus Jane's takeaways from AMD Advancing AI.

Highlights

"It is to me, at least in my opinion, quite coincidental that this [story] has broken as the company's heading for an IPO. They've somewhat taken a backseat to Anthropic with Mythos. These cyber-focused models, this is definitely the sort of flavor of the month for big tech. Microsoft released its own in-house cyber specialist model yesterday, so the 28th of July. Cisco, as we reported, released their own small language model, the Antares series, last week."

"So I have to say that my post conference wrap up of AMD advancing AI was as many puns as I could get away with about Helios and it being the center of everything and the star and on the rise and all that kind of thing.

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"But you know, kind of jokes aside, it really was the very literal star of the show. This wasn't the first announcement of Helios. It was introduced in 2025 at the same conference, but we now know a little bit more about the MI455X chip that's inside it, and it's finally rolling off the production line, which means we also get some more information about launch partners."

"So, from an OEM perspective, you've got HPE, who we also already knew about from last year, but also. Lenovo and Supermicro, you'll note that there's no Dell in that line-up, despite them having a relationship with AMD as well."

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