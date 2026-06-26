Do we have enough talent and power for the future of AI?
Also, has the EU really made a true alternative to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365?
It's a very uncomfortable end to June with temperature records once again being broken across Europe. The technology world is moving forward unabated, though, still talking about AI and, in particular, the workforce and infrastructure that underpins it.
Do we have the talent to meet the demand for AI? Do we have the power to keep our data centers operational? And can the European Union get us off our dependence on Google Workspace and Microsoft 365?
ITPro's news editor Ross Kelly joins Jane and Bobby to look back on some of the most interesting stories of the month.
Highlights
"It's a paradox, isn't it. AI is going to remove and destroy half of the entry-level roles within the next decade. White-collar roles are going to be impacted, but at the same time, we're dealing with a massive deficit, specifically for AI roles. The messaging here is so all over the place, so consistently, that I think a lot of people are just maybe a bit jarred by it all."
"The higher occupancy, the greater the energy draw, and if you've got a problem with energy supply, then greater tenancy or greater occupancy rather becomes a problem. I understand the problem of electricity demands, sitting here in a heat wave. People are already talking about how if everybody deploys air conditioning into their houses, that it's going to cause a problem for the national grid. I understand that, but the bit about occupancy being so high, I'm baffled that this is allegedly a negative part of this story."
"Not to offend any guests of said podcast, but it does sometimes feel like a bit of a 'no true Scotsman' argument when it comes to open source. That this isn't quite actually open source because this tiny bit of it is not actually, or this isn't open source because it's actually based on this thing that is a commercial thing belonging to somebody else. I think it's possible that the Document Foundation has a point that what the European Union has declared is like this open source saying truly sovereign whatever isn't, it's kind of halfway there, but I do also wonder if there's sort of almost a back compatibility stepping stone type thing going on, because already lots of organizations within the European Union will have been using Microsoft, so it might just be easier to have something that's based on Microsoft standards initially before then transitioning to something else."
Links
- UK faces huge AI talent shortage
- The UK is running on fumes as data center build-outs can't keep pace with demand
- Euro-Office 'sovereignty' claims questioned in scathing open letter by LibreOffice maintainers
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
Bobby Hellard is ITPro's Reviews Editor and has worked on CloudPro and ChannelPro since 2018. In his time at ITPro, Bobby has covered stories for all the major technology companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, and regularly attends industry-leading events such as AWS Re:Invent and Google Cloud Next.
Bobby mainly covers hardware reviews, but you will also recognize him as the face of many of our video reviews of laptops and smartphones.
-
-
Colt DCS touts sustainability gains amid data center efficiency strategy
News The company has improved its Global Reference Design (GRD), embedding lower-carbon materials, energy-efficient systems, and near-zero wastewater cooling
-
Context engineering could be the key to tackling surging AI token costs
Analysis With AI costs rising and enterprises racking up huge bills, engineering leaders need to take drastic measures to limit costs
-
The AI pricing time bomb
Podcast How should enterprises approach AI agents, and in particular, their AI budgets?
-
Dell Technologies World 2026: agents, hardware, and tokenomics
Jane, live from Las Vegas, takes us through her week at Dell’s AI agent extravaganza
-
Google Cloud Next 2026: Scaling AI agents
ITPro Podcast The hyperscaler is going all in on full-stack AI deployment, underpinned by in-house innovations such as TPUs
-
Can Europe achieve AI sovereignty?
ITPro Podcast Efforts to run AI in trusted regions can clash with access to frontier model updates, business scalability
-
How AI is transforming enterprise data
ITPro Podcast With natural language processing, data engineers can explore enterprise data with more ease than ever
-
Will AI hiring entrench gender bias?
ITPro Podcast This International Women's Day, it's more important than ever to consider the inherent biases of training data
-
February rundown: SaaS-pocalypse now?
ITPro Podcast Geopolitical uncertainty is intensifying public and private sector focus on true sovereign workloads
-
The agentic identity crisis
ITPro Podcast With millions of AI agents being deployed, how can security teams maintain oversight and governance?