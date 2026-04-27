When Software Can Act: Securing AI-Native and Agentic Applications

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When Software Can Act: Securing AI-Native and Agentic Applications
(Image credit: Snyk)

AI-native systems like LLMs, RAG pipelines, and agentic workflows break traditional AppSec. When software can act on its own, risk is no longer just about vulnerabilities. It’s about what the system can be convinced to do.

This white paper is your roadmap to securing AI-native apps and the
new attack surface.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Identify the shadow AI lurking in developer workflows.  
  • Assess AI risk and close the loop with effective remediation. 
  • Govern agentic behavior through enforceable guardrails.  
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