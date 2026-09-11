Why agentic AI requires a new approach to enterprise software testing

Until now, enterprise software testing has always focused on a relatively straightforward objective: ensuring applications perform as intended before they reach production. Organizations built processes around predictable release cycles, pre-defined workflows, and systems that behaved largely according to expectation.

The rise of agentic AI, increasingly capable of making decisions, triggering actions, and interacting with multiple systems with limited human intervention, is changing those assumptions. As enterprises begin embedding AI agents into business-critical operations, particularly complex environments such as SAP, the challenge is moving away from simply validating software releases to establishing confidence in autonomous systems that continuously influence business outcomes.

This shift is forcing organizations to rethink long-held approaches to quality assurance, governance, and risk management. It is also creating a new test for channel partners helping customers modernize complex enterprise environments while simultaneously accelerating AI adoption.

Software trust is becoming a board-level issue

One of the most significant changes is that trust in software quality is rapidly becoming a board-level concern, following a trajectory similar to cybersecurity before it. Twenty years ago, security was largely considered a technology problem. Today, it is firmly established as a business risk discussed regularly in boardrooms. Software quality assurance is undergoing the same transition.

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With the consequences of software failures extending far beyond the IT department, influencing customer experiences, supply chains, financial processes, and regulatory reporting, mistakes can directly impact revenue, reputation, compliance, and customer trust.

As organizations become more dependent on autonomous systems, executives increasingly need assurance that those systems are operating reliably, transparently, and within clearly defined governance frameworks.

Why agentic AI changes the risk equation

Our recent research suggests many organizations are still finding their way: while 83% trust agentic AI to make release decisions, only 35% feel fully prepared to govern AI agents and autonomous software workflows at scale. This gap highlights a growing recognition that deploying and governing AI are two very different capabilities, and for channel partners, this creates an opportunity to help customers adapt their quality engineering and governance strategies to the unique risks introduced by agentic AI.

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The emergence of agentic AI also introduces a fundamentally different risk profile. Traditional enterprise applications generally behave in predictable ways: organizations can test known workflows, validate expected outcomes, and deploy updates through structured release processes. Agentic systems operate differently; their outputs vary depending on context, data inputs, and interactions with other systems. They can generate new content, recommend actions, and increasingly execute tasks on behalf of users.

Within complex enterprise environments, where finance, procurement, supply chain, human resources, and customer operations are deeply interconnected, the implications are significant. Whether organizations rely on SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, or a combination of enterprise platforms, a single AI-driven decision can have downstream consequences across multiple business functions.

The risk extends beyond application defects - there are also inaccurate recommendations, flawed automated decisions, compliance violations, and operational disruption resulting from autonomous actions to consider.

Why continuous quality becomes essential

This is one reason why traditional testing models are beginning to show their limitations. Many quality assurance approaches were designed for a world where software changed at a manageable pace, and human decision-making remained central to operational processes. Software delivery, transformed by AI-assisted development, increasingly automated workflows, and growing volumes of software changes, is moving faster than quality processes can keep up.

As a result, continuous quality engineering is becoming an essential component of successful AI transformation initiatives. Rather than treating testing as a final checkpoint before deployment, continuous quality engineering embeds validation throughout the software delivery lifecycle. It enables organizations to continuously assess risk, monitor system behavior, and verify that critical business processes continue operating as intended even as applications, integrations, and AI models evolve.

This capability is becoming increasingly important for those operating complex business systems. Modern enterprise environments typically span cloud services, third-party platforms, legacy applications, and, increasingly, AI-enabled capabilities. For organizations running large ERP platforms such as SAP, the challenge is amplified by the number of interconnected business processes that must continue to operate reliably.

Ensuring reliability across this landscape requires far greater visibility than periodic testing alone can provide. Organizations need the ability to validate not just software functionality, but also the integrity of business processes and the behavior of AI-driven systems over time.

Governance must be built in, not bolted on

At the same time, governance and compliance considerations are becoming increasingly difficult to separate from discussions about AI adoption.

Many organizations remain in the early stages of introducing AI-powered capabilities into customer-facing products and internal operations. Yet regulators, customers, and stakeholders are already asking difficult questions about accountability, transparency, and control.

Particularly for enterprises operating in regulated industries, these concerns are acute - they must be able to demonstrate how AI-driven decisions are monitored, what controls exist when systems make mistakes, and how compliance requirements are maintained as autonomous capabilities expand.

Effective governance cannot be treated as an afterthought or layered once deployment is complete; it must be integrated into software delivery and operational processes from the outset.

The opportunity for channel partners

These developments create an important opportunity for channel partners. As enterprise modernization enters a new phase shaped by AI adoption, customers increasingly need guidance that extends beyond implementation and migration projects. They are looking for trusted advisors who can help them balance innovation with resilience, speed with control, and automation with accountability.

Alongside discussions about cloud migration, process transformation, and AI adoption, there must be a greater focus on operational trust, quality engineering, governance, and risk management. Success won’t be about deploying autonomous technologies first, but establishing the confidence, visibility, and governance needed to scale them responsibly.

As agentic AI becomes more deeply embedded within enterprise operations, software quality can no longer function as a standalone checkpoint. It must become a continuous discipline that enables organizations to innovate rapidly while maintaining the trust that modern businesses depend upon. In the years ahead, that balance between speed and trust may prove to be one of the most important competitive differentiators of all - both for enterprises themselves and for the partner organizations that help them achieve it.