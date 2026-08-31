How AI and automation empower MSPs

Cyberattacks are getting faster, more evasive, and easier to execute with both scale and precision. The window of time it takes for an attack to escalate is often measured in minutes, not hours or days, as attackers use automation, phishing-as-a-service kits, and AI tools to move faster and evade detection.

Traditional reactive security defences were not designed for this.

With customers looking to them for protection against ever-evolving threats, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) must learn to navigate this era of generative and agentic AI. This requires continuous visibility and response across the full attack lifecycle. Becoming fluent in AI and combining intelligent automation with human judgement is essential to building cyber resilience in customer environments.

This is a great opportunity for MSPs. Partners that can move beyond the traditional model of blocking known threats and static signatures will gain a powerful competitive advantage in this new threat environment.

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How MSPs can get ahead

It’s never been easier for threat actors to launch campaigns. Service-based platforms have industrialized credential theft, initial access, malware distribution, and more, lowering the barrier to entry while increasing attack volume and consistency.

Our research found that 90% of high-volume phishing campaigns in 2025 used kits, a significant jump from 30% the year before. We’re also seeing a growing number of attacks incorporating AI tools, such as using generative AI to rapidly craft deceptive messages and quickly shift tactics.

When an attack can progress from initial access to persistence and device compromise in five minutes, organizations need partners that can detect and respond in real-time.

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The answer lies in moving from reactive support to proactive resilience.

That means continuous monitoring, earlier detection, and automated containment of suspicious incidents and anomalies rather than waiting for an incident ticket to land.

That shift changes the customer relationship, too. When an MSP identifies and addresses a threat before the customer is aware of it, the conversation moves from damage limitation to strategic guidance. That’s a different kind of value, building a stronger and longer-lasting relationship.

The MSPs best placed to make this transition are those investing now in the tools, workflows, and expertise to deliver security that is proactive by design rather than reactive by default.

Embracing AI and automation

Integrating AI and automation into MSP security offerings isn’t about replacing human expertise, but about making that expertise scale.

Manual monitoring across fragmented customer environments, including email, identity, endpoints, networks, and cloud infrastructure, isn’t viable at the speed at which modern threats move.

AI changes that paradigm, with automated monitoring tools providing continuous oversight, correlating signals across the full environment rather than treating each layer in isolation. Anomalies that could take a human analyst hours to qualify can be flagged in seconds. Routine threats can be contained automatically, without an analyst needing to intervene.

That last point is especially important, as alert fatigue is a pressing problem for security teams managing multiple customer environments simultaneously. When automation handles the high-volume, lower-complexity end of the threat spectrum, analysts can concentrate on the incidents that require business context, judgment, and experience to resolve.

Personalized solutions

The strongest security outcomes combine intelligent automation with human expertise, not substituting one for the other. Automation delivers speed and scale. People deliver understanding and context. Together, they allow MSPs to provide protection that is continuous, adaptive and aligned to what customers actually need – oversight that keeps pace with the threat environment rather than perpetually chasing it.

Predictive AI analytics also has huge potential for helping MSPs anticipate the needs of their customers. With greater insight into resourcing needs, security threats and growth opportunities, MSPs can provide personalized services which align with each customer's business priorities and future needs.

Building for what comes next

The gap between the speed of attacks and the speed of defence is widening.

AI and automation give MSPs a credible path to closing that gap, not by removing the human element, but by ensuring that human expertise is applied where it matters most. Providers that invest in building that capability now will be better positioned to protect their customers, reduce operational strain, and have more meaningful conversations about resilience rather than recovery.

MSPs that move toward a proactive, AI-augmented security model stand to differentiate themselves in a crowded market, not just as service providers, but as the kind of trusted advisors that customers need against increasingly fast and unpredictable threats.