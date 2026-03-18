Confident But Still Exposed: Exploring Manufacturing’s Cyber Resilience Disconnect
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The manufacturing industry is leading digital transformation. However, the rise of interconnected IT/OT (Information Technology and Operational Technology) environments has also created significant vulnerabilities. In Zscaler's latest report, Manufacturing Cyber Resilience, they explore the critical gaps threatening industrial operations and provide actionable strategies to safeguard business continuity.
This eBook is designed to help manufacturers:
- Understand why manufacturing is the top target for encrypted attacks, 42.3% of global incidents target this sector.
- Learn to mitigate cascading impacts like downtime and operational disruptions.
- Implement a four-step blueprint to integrate comprehensive security measures across processes, technology, and supply chains.
- Don’t let evolving cyberthreats disrupt your operations. Download Zscaler’s Manufacturing Cyber Resilience report today and take the first step toward enhancing your organization’s cybersecurity resilience.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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