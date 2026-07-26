Cyber Resilience Playbook for Microsoft 365 + Entra ID

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Cyber Resilience Playbook for Microsoft 365 + Entra ID
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Microsoft 365 and Entra ID sit at the center of business operations—and are prime targets for cyberattacks and costly mistakes. This playbook provides step-by-step guidance to identify key risks, build foundational cyber resilience in the cloud, and avoid common gaps that leave organizations vulnerable. Learn how to better protect identities and Microsoft 365 data to keep your business running and your reputation intact.

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