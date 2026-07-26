New Clouds, New Code: Keep Kubernetes Data Resilient B

Modern Kubernetes isn’t standing still. It’s evolving across clouds, clusters, and application patterns, and it’s bringing more state, environments, and day-two complexities.

What do these changes mean for your data protection strategy? The question is no longer about how you deploy, but also how you keep everything running. In this session, we’ll show how teams are adapting to these modernization shifts without overhauling.

Watch this session and learn how to:

Confidently evolve your resilience strategy for the future of AI-driven apps and Kubernetes

Simplify day two operations and recovery across clusters and cloud environments.

Reduce risk and reclaim time with built-in automation and unified visibility.

Modern apps demand modern protection.

Secure your spot to keep your workloads protected, portable, and ready to recover, no matter where they run.