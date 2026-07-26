Data Trust and Resilience Report 2026
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Ransomware and disruptive incidents aren’t slowing down. Data trust and resilience depends on clear ownership, tested recovery, and the right controls.
The Data Trust and Resilience Report 2026 has key insights you can act on to achieve higher data trust and faster recovery. This report analyzes responses from high-performing organizations with validated recovery results, clear governance, cross-functional ownership, and disciplined execution. Get guidance on:
- Why higher budgets often correlate with better ransomware outcomes
- How to improve visibility into data and AI risk
- How to enforce security controls, not policy alone
- What proven recovery looks like, including testing and validation
- How leaders align on ransomware risk, ownership and reporting
- Why budget gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations vulnerable