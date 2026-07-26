Modernize with Confidence: VM Migration and Cyber Resilience with Red Hat and Veeam
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Many organizations are reassessing how they run and protect virtual machines (VMs). But moving workloads to a new platform is not just a migration project, it is a resilience challenge as well.
In this on-demand webinar, experts from Red Hat and Veeam will show how VMs can be migrated to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, run alongside containerized workloads, and protected with Veeam.
You'll also see practical demonstrations of a migration and recovery workflows that can help teams modernize with more confidence.
Watch this session to learn how you can:
- Run VMs and containers together while modernizing at your own pace
- Migrate VMware workloads into OpenShift using Red Hat migration tooling
- Protect migrated workloads with backup, recovery, and cyber resilience
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