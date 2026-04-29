Designing a resilient storage strategy in an unpredictable market
Data storage has become a strategic decision that shapes resilience, compliance and an organisation’s ability to keep pace with change. Data volumes are rising. AI is intensifying pressure on infrastructure. Questions of control and accountability now sit much closer to board level risk than they did even a few years ago. For organisations across Australia, particularly in government, critical services and other regulated environments, storage is now a core part of business continuity and defensibility, not just a line item in the infrastructure stack.
This paper explores how those pressures are reshaping storage decisions across Australia and why a Dedicated Storage-as-a-Service (DSTaaS) model is well-suited to this moment.
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