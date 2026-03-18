High Stakes & Escalating Threats. Why Resilience by Design is Critical for Public Sector Service Delivery

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High Stakes &amp; Escalating Threats. Why Resilience by Design is Critical for Public Sector Service Delivery
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Public sector organisations face mounting pressure: modernise services, meet compliance mandates and protect citizen data. All while defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

One breach can unravel any progress made to meet that pressure, rippling across critical services, from healthcare to emergency response.

Resilience isn't optional. It's mission critical. Our eBook designed for public sector provides a roadmap to becoming resilient by design.

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ITPro

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