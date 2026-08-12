How Eos Energy Enterprises Reduced Risk One Request at a Time with CyberFOX AutoElevate
Eos Energy Enterprises is a fast-growing battery manufacturer with a small IT team responsible for managing security across multiple locations. As the volume of admin rights requests increased, manual approvals became time-consuming and made it harder to maintain visibility and control over endpoint activity.
This case study explores how Eos Energy streamlined privilege management with CyberFOX AutoElevate, reducing manual effort while strengthening security controls.
What you'll learn:
- Why manual admin rights approvals were creating operational challenges
- How Eos Energy gained greater control over software installations and elevation requests
- The impact of automating privilege management on IT efficiency
- How enforcing least-privilege access helped reduce security risk
Download the case study to see how Eos Energy reduced approval workloads, improved visibility, and strengthened endpoint security with CyberFOX AutoElevate.
CyberFOX provides cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for lean IT teams at small-to-mid-sized organizations. We remove the daily grind of privilege management, password chaos, and network risk — to protect organizations quickly without hiring consultants, paying enterprise-software premiums, or spending months implementing complicated software that will never be fully utilized.
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