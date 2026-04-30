InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Awards are now open for entries

Submissions will be accepted until the closing deadline of June 5

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Infocomm 2026 Best of Show Awards website
(Image credit: Future)

InfoComm, the biggest trade show for audio-visual professionals, is back for another year, this time taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 17-19.

As with previous years, 2026's event will play home to multiple AV industry stakeholders from around the world as they come together to showcase, celebrate, debate, and discuss the latest and greatest products, technologies and services this sector has to offer.

ITPro is once again pleased to be honoring innovation – alongside other Future brands, such as AVTechnology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound and Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning – with the InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Awards this year.

The awards, which aim to celebrate the best of the best, are now open for applications until the extended entry deadline of 23:59 PST on Friday June 5.. You can enter here.

Winners will receive a suite of marketing assets to promote winning nominations, including a fully-licensed winner's badge. and a trophy to display both during and after the show.

The deadline to enter your products 11:59 PM, June 5, 2026 so don't delay, enter today!

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