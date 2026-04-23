ITPro NAB Best of Show 2026 Awards winners unveiled

ITPro is pleased to reveal the winners of its Best of Show Awards for the 2026 NAB Show, which took place this week in Las Vegas.

Judged by a panel of credible industry experts, the award entries were judged based on ease of use, features, innovation and value. As with every year, competition was high, demonstrating that those who have walked away as winners really are the best of the best.

This years winners are:

ASUS: ProArt OLED PA32UCDMR-KHydrolix: Hydrolix CDN Insights

Hydrolix: Hydrolix CDN Insights

Fincons Group: GenAI-driven Reverse Engineering and Documentation solution

Qumulo: Qumulo Data Platform

Ross Video: Ultrix

TrueNAS: V-Series

Well done and congratulations to you all!