ITPro NAB Best of Show 2026 Awards winners unveiled

The best of the best have received accolades for their innovation at this year's NAB show in Las Vegas...

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in News
Best of Show 2026 NAB promotion
(Image credit: Future)

ITPro is pleased to reveal the winners of its Best of Show Awards for the 2026 NAB Show, which took place this week in Las Vegas.

Judged by a panel of credible industry experts, the award entries were judged based on ease of use, features, innovation and value. As with every year, competition was high, demonstrating that those who have walked away as winners really are the best of the best.

This years winners are:

  • ASUS: ProArt OLED PA32UCDMR-KHydrolix: Hydrolix CDN Insights
  • Hydrolix: Hydrolix CDN Insights
  • Fincons Group: GenAI-driven Reverse Engineering and Documentation solution
  • Qumulo: Qumulo Data Platform
  • Ross Video: Ultrix
  • TrueNAS: V-Series

Well done and congratulations to you all!

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest