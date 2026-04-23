ITPro NAB Best of Show 2026 Awards winners unveiled

Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
ITPro is pleased to reveal the winners of its Best of Show Awards for the 2026 NAB Show, which took place this week in Las Vegas.
Judged by a panel of credible industry experts, the award entries were judged based on ease of use, features, innovation and value. As with every year, competition was high, demonstrating that those who have walked away as winners really are the best of the best.
This years winners are:
- ASUS: ProArt OLED PA32UCDMR-KHydrolix: Hydrolix CDN Insights
- Hydrolix: Hydrolix CDN Insights
- Fincons Group: GenAI-driven Reverse Engineering and Documentation solution
- Qumulo: Qumulo Data Platform
- Ross Video: Ultrix
- TrueNAS: V-Series
Well done and congratulations to you all!
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
The NCSC says it’s time to switch to passkeys
News UK security organization calls for companies to step up and offer more secure ways to login
-
New framework allows EU firms to check if 'sovereign' cloud services are truly sovereign
News CISPE is worried that EU sovereignty efforts aren't strict enough and allow US providers to continue to dominate