Mythos and the Future of AI Cyber Threats
AI is changing the pace of cybersecurity.
With tools like Mythos demonstrating how AI can accelerate vulnerability discovery, security teams are facing a new reality: vulnerabilities can be found, validated, and potentially exploited faster than ever before. This puts even more pressure on already-stretched teams to identify exposure, prioritize response, and reduce risk before attackers can take advantage.
Join Sophos experts for a practical threat briefing on what Mythos signals for the future of vulnerability management and cyber defense. We’ll look at how AI is changing the vulnerability lifecycle, why patching alone is no longer enough, and what organizations can do now to strengthen their defenses.
In this session, we’ll cover:
- What Mythos reveals about the speed of AI-assisted vulnerability discovery
- Why defenders need to prepare for shorter windows between disclosure and exploitation
- How attackers may use AI to scale research, validation, and exploit development
- Practical steps to reduce exposure across endpoint and network environments
- Why layered defenses, rapid detection, and strong response capabilities are critical in the AI era
Walk away with a clearer understanding of how AI is reshaping the threat landscape — and what your organization can do to stay ahead.
Chester Wisniewski, Director, Global Field CISO, Sophos
Aaron Bugal. Field Chief Information Security Officer, APJ, Sophos
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Jason Clark, SVP, Worldwide Sales Engineering, Sophos
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