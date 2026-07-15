Mythos and the Future of AI Cyber Threats

AI is changing the pace of cybersecurity.

With tools like Mythos demonstrating how AI can accelerate vulnerability discovery, security teams are facing a new reality: vulnerabilities can be found, validated, and potentially exploited faster than ever before. This puts even more pressure on already-stretched teams to identify exposure, prioritize response, and reduce risk before attackers can take advantage.

Join Sophos experts for a practical threat briefing on what Mythos signals for the future of vulnerability management and cyber defense. We’ll look at how AI is changing the vulnerability lifecycle, why patching alone is no longer enough, and what organizations can do now to strengthen their defenses.

In this session, we’ll cover:

What Mythos reveals about the speed of AI-assisted vulnerability discovery

Why defenders need to prepare for shorter windows between disclosure and exploitation

How attackers may use AI to scale research, validation, and exploit development

Practical steps to reduce exposure across endpoint and network environments

Why layered defenses, rapid detection, and strong response capabilities are critical in the AI era

Walk away with a clearer understanding of how AI is reshaping the threat landscape — and what your organization can do to stay ahead.

Chester Wisniewski, Director, Global Field CISO, Sophos

Aaron Bugal. Field Chief Information Security Officer, APJ, Sophos

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jason Clark, SVP, Worldwide Sales Engineering, Sophos