PowerStore Data Efficiency

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PowerStore Data Efficiency
(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

Struggling with data growth? Dell PowerStore's smart data reduction can help you store more data on less hardware, saving space and energy.

With an average data reduction of over 5:1, PowerStore helps you manage rising data volumes efficiently and cost-effectively, so you can focus on driving your business forward.

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