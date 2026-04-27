Reinventing Backup and Recovery with AI & ML: A Smart Solution for Small Businesses

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Reinventing Backup and Recovery with AI &amp; ML: A Smart Solution for Small Businesses
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Discover the future of data protection for SMBs with Veeam’s new whitepaper, “Reinventing Backup and Recovery with AI/ML.” As threats and data volumes grow, traditional backup solutions can’t keep up. This insightful resource explores how artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming backup and recovery—making them faster, smarter, and more resilient. Discover practical ways AI/ML can help your organization automate threat detection, optimize restore points, and ensure business continuity. Whether you’re looking to strengthen your current strategy or prepare for tomorrow’s challenges, this guide offers actionable steps and real-world examples to help you stay ahead.

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