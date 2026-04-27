Small IT Teams, Big SaaS Stack

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Small IT Teams, Big SaaS Stack
(Image credit: Veeam)

When you’re the one holding the tech stack together, every SaaS app can feel like a new fire waiting to start. Between M365, Teams, and everything your users spin up on their own, one wrong permission or sync can bring productivity to a halt. This session breaks down the invisible risks hiding in your cloud apps — and shows how small IT teams can protect what connects it all without adding more tools, stress, or hours to the day.

ITPro
ITPro

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