The New CISO Playbook: The Next Evolution of Enterprise Resilience

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The New CISO Playbook: The Next Evolution of Enterprise Resilience
(Image credit: Commvault)

Operational disruption is no longer episodic — it’s systemic. Cyberattacks, cloud complexity, regulatory pressure, and digital interdependence have elevated operational resilience from a technical requirement to a board-level mandate.

The modern CISOs is redefining leadership by moving beyond incident response and recovery metrics to owning enterprise-wide resilience outcomes. They are shaping risk posture, strengthening cross-functional alignment, and positioning business continuity as a measurable strategic advantage.

In this executive fireside chat, IDC and Commvault introduce ResOps (Resilience Operations) a modern leadership framework for operationalizing resilience as an ongoing, enterprise discipline. Rather than treating resilience as fragmented tools or isolated recovery plans, ResOps reframes it as a repeatable, accountable operating model that aligns security, IT, and business stakeholders around shared risk and continuity objectives.

Join Phil Goodwin (IDC) and Chris Mierzwa (Commvault) as they explore:

  • How modern CISOs are earning and sustaining board credibility through resilience leadership
  • Why operational resilience is emerging as a defining indicator of enterprise risk maturity
  • How cross-functional execution strengthens business continuity as a competitive differentiator
  • What measurable executive impact looks like in a ResOps-driven organization

This session will provide practical guidance for CISOs and security leaders who want to lead beyond security and position operational resilience as a defining capability of modern enterprise leadership.

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