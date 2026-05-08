The New CISO Playbook: The Next Evolution of Enterprise Resilience
Operational disruption is no longer episodic — it’s systemic. Cyberattacks, cloud complexity, regulatory pressure, and digital interdependence have elevated operational resilience from a technical requirement to a board-level mandate.
The modern CISOs is redefining leadership by moving beyond incident response and recovery metrics to owning enterprise-wide resilience outcomes. They are shaping risk posture, strengthening cross-functional alignment, and positioning business continuity as a measurable strategic advantage.
In this executive fireside chat, IDC and Commvault introduce ResOps (Resilience Operations) a modern leadership framework for operationalizing resilience as an ongoing, enterprise discipline. Rather than treating resilience as fragmented tools or isolated recovery plans, ResOps reframes it as a repeatable, accountable operating model that aligns security, IT, and business stakeholders around shared risk and continuity objectives.
Join Phil Goodwin (IDC) and Chris Mierzwa (Commvault) as they explore:
- How modern CISOs are earning and sustaining board credibility through resilience leadership
- Why operational resilience is emerging as a defining indicator of enterprise risk maturity
- How cross-functional execution strengthens business continuity as a competitive differentiator
- What measurable executive impact looks like in a ResOps-driven organization
This session will provide practical guidance for CISOs and security leaders who want to lead beyond security and position operational resilience as a defining capability of modern enterprise leadership.
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