The Ripple Effect: A Hallmark of Resilient Cybersecurity
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In an interconnected world, your organization is no longer an island. Market disruption, emerging tech risk, and an expanding supply chain are reshaping the threat landscape — exposing how fragile the digital backbone of modern business can be.
When a cyberattack hits a supplier or regulation shifts overnight, the shockwaves don’t stop at the point of impact. They ripple through critical dependencies — power, connectivity, identity — testing the foundations of business continuity. Ask yourself this: are you prepared for the failures you can’t see coming?
Zscaler's latest research, a global survey of 1,750 IT leaders, reveals that the answer is no.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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