The Ripple Effect: A Hallmark of Resilient Cybersecurity

In an interconnected world, your organization is no longer an island. Market disruption, emerging tech risk, and an expanding supply chain are reshaping the threat landscape — exposing how fragile the digital backbone of modern business can be.

When a cyberattack hits a supplier or regulation shifts overnight, the shockwaves don’t stop at the point of impact. They ripple through critical dependencies — power, connectivity, identity — testing the foundations of business continuity. Ask yourself this: are you prepared for the failures you can’t see coming?

Zscaler's latest research, a global survey of 1,750 IT leaders, reveals that the answer is no.