Unlock the Resilience Factor Report

Let’s talk about the Resilience Factor. It’s the ability to maintain business continuity despite cyber failures from blackouts to brownouts and cyberattacks.

Does your organization have the 'Resilience Factor’? This was a question we posed to 1,700 IT leaders in our December 2024 survey. Surprisingly, respondent confidence was high. 94% believe their organization’s cyber resilience measures are effective.

However, when we dug a little deeper, we realized this confidence is misguided. Our findings reveal that current efforts are underfunded, outdated and, ultimately, leave businesses vulnerable.