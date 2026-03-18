Unlock the Resilience Factor Report

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Let’s talk about the Resilience Factor. It’s the ability to maintain business continuity despite cyber failures from blackouts to brownouts and cyberattacks.
Does your organization have the 'Resilience Factor’? This was a question we posed to 1,700 IT leaders in our December 2024 survey. Surprisingly, respondent confidence was high. 94% believe their organization’s cyber resilience measures are effective.
However, when we dug a little deeper, we realized this confidence is misguided. Our findings reveal that current efforts are underfunded, outdated and, ultimately, leave businesses vulnerable.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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