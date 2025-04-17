Case Study: HealthVerity Cures Critical Alerts with Clear Diagnosis
Download Now
Securing Healthcare Data in the Cloud: The HealthVerity Story
For HealthVerity protecting sensitive patient data with a secure and compliant cloud environment is paramount.
The Fortinet Lacework FortiCNAPP platform delivered immediate and impactful results:
- Drastically Reduced Alert Fatigue within the first month
- Proactive Vulnerability Management
- Real-time Visibility and Control
- Empowered Development Teams
Download now!
Provided by Fortinet
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.