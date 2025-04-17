Case Study: HealthVerity Cures Critical Alerts with Clear Diagnosis

Securing Healthcare Data in the Cloud: The HealthVerity Story

For HealthVerity protecting sensitive patient data with a secure and compliant cloud environment is paramount.

The Fortinet Lacework FortiCNAPP platform delivered immediate and impactful results:

- Drastically Reduced Alert Fatigue within the first month
- Proactive Vulnerability Management
- Real-time Visibility and Control
- Empowered Development Teams

