Zoom users can now create their own custom AI agents
The workplace collaboration giant is going all in on "agentic AI orchestration"
Zoom has announced a raft of new agentic AI features aimed at supercharging user productivity.
Unveiled as part of the company’s Zoom Connect conference in Las Vegas, the Zoom AI Companion will now be integrated across the Zoom Workplace app, Zoom Business Services platform, and Workvivo.
The AI companion was previously only available via web browser, but Zoom said the new integration follows notable growth of the tool, with usage having tripled year-over-year.
Among the top upgrades touted by the company includes the ability for users to now create custom AI agents through the Custom AI Companion add-on.
These custom agents are created by any user with natural language prompts, according to Zoom, requiring little to no technical expertise.
During a press briefing ahead of the conference, Leo Bolton, head of product solutions and industry marketing at Zoom, said the shift toward agentic AI tools marks a step change in how the company is integrating AI across its portfolio.
“You can create custom agents that reason and execute across your apps and build custom workflows that orchestrate multi-step tasks across your entire ecosystem,” he said.
“This is what we call agentic AI orchestration, not AI that just responds to prompts, but AI that reasons, remembers, and takes action across the enterprise.”
Pre-built agents designed for sales, IT, and marketing operators will also be rolled out in the upgrade.
Zoom’s new custom AI agents
According to Zoom, the new custom agents can be used to automate basic tasks, such as retrieving internal documents and summarizing call transcripts. The agents can also be connected to an array of third-party platforms such as Slack, Gmail, ServiceNow, Outlook, Jira, and Salesforce.
Notably, these agents learn from user context, including roles, preferences, and specific focus areas. This allows them to deliver “tailored insights and recommendations” for users based on their individual needs, the company noted.
“It’s pulling in additional context from Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Revenue Accelerator, that’s very important,” Bolton added.
Running parallel to the AI Companion update, Zoom also announced a range of new “AI canvases” – essentially an upgrade on existing apps such as Zoom Docs.
Zoom AI Docs, AI Sheets, and AI Slides will now integrate “seamlessly” within Zoom meetings. With custom agents, users can now pull together documents detailing key talking points from a meeting or generate recap slides, for example.
“Imagine finishing a meeting and being able to ask AI Companion to draft a new project plan in AI Docs, maybe build a budget in AI Sheets, and then create a presentation in AI Slides, all based on the discussion that just took place?” Bolton said.
“Every conversation can become a finished deliverable in minutes, not hours.”
Zoom’s AI canvases are expected to launch in preview in Spring 2026. Exact release dates have not been confirmed yet.
