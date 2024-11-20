HPE Discover Barcelona 2024: All the news and updates live

Live coverage of the keynote at HPE Discover Barcelona

News
By
last updated
Antonio Neri, CEO at HPE, speaking live onstage at the Sphere in Las Vegas for HPE Discover 2024.
(Image: © HPE)

Good morning from Barcelona on the east coast of Spain where HPE CEO Antonio Neri will be delivering his HPE Discover Europe keynote from the Fira exhibition center.

Refresh

The outside of the Fira Barcelona conference center with HPE discover Barcelona 2024 livery

(Image credit: Future/Jane McCallion)

It's a very breezy day in Barcelona with a few branches coming off trees immediately in front of the Fira north entrance. Inside it's bustling with people picking up coffee and finding their way around the conference center as the main conference day starts to get underway.

Neri's keynote will kick off at 1.30pm CET, but ahead of that you can read our predictions of what we can expect to hear about this afternoon.