UK and EU leaders are set to launch a new ‘digital partnership’ next year that will see closer collaboration on areas including cybersecurity, scientific research, and “critical technologies”.

The news comes as part of UK prime minister Andy Burnham’s efforts to repair the country’s relationship with the union following Brexit. As well as being a key trading partner for the UK IT sector, close collaboration with EU institutions is essential for fighting cyber crime and for researchers exploring various emerging technologies.

“The EU and the UK are neighbours, friends, and like-minded, strategically important partners,” the two parties said in a joint statement following the summit.

“In the increasingly complex and challenging geopolitical context, we are committed to working closely together within our Strategic Partnership and to fulfil our shared responsibility for the security of Europe and beyond.”

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While specific details of the partnership’s structure and function are yet to be confirmed, leaders said the project could cover areas such as AI safety, digital wallets, quantum computing and trust services, as well as “secure and resilient connectivity”.

“We consider it to be in our mutual interest to work together to ensure that our societies can take full advantage of the opportunities that science, research, technology and innovation provide,” the joint statement said.

“Including their ability to safeguard our fundamental values and strengthening our democracies, while safeguarding our regulatory autonomy. This will help us drive innovation, strengthen trade, and benefit businesses and consumers alike.”

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Partnership welcomed by industry

The announcement has been welcomed by IT industry trade association techUK, which has consistently argued for closer ties with Europe to minimize disruption to international tech spending.

"techUK has long called for a UK–EU Digital Partnership Agreement,” said techUK CEO Julian David OBE, adding that the partnership is “a major step forward for our tech sectors and a real opportunity to work together”.

“By preparing for and responding to threats together, we can better protect our businesses, public services and critical infrastructure. We look forward to working with DIGITALEUROPE and with both the UK and the EU to deliver on the ambition of the agreement.”

Closer ties

The prospect of a new partnership also helps allay growing fears that the EU’s increasing push towards digital sovereignty could leave UK firms out in the cold.

With European nations and institutions pushing to minimize reliance on foreign technology services, research from techUK warned that UK firms could feel the pinch.

Analysis from the trade body in early November found that proposed EU legislation could result in UK firms missing out on around £20 billion in EU public sector procurement contracts, thanks to tighter rules around sovereignty protections.

"We also welcome the political signal that the UK and EU want a closer partnership on economic security,” David said.

“Both sides now need to turn that intent into concrete commitments to reciprocity and market openness across the economy. The direction of the sovereignty agenda in Brussels could deal a serious blow to the UK's thriving tech and wider services sectors.”

“Our analysis indicates that the EU's proposed Cloud and AI Development Act could wipe out nearly half of projected UK GDP growth over five years. It could also weaken the EU's own economic resilience and security by narrowing its choice of trusted suppliers. CADA is an immediate test of whether both sides can put their commitment to openness into practice."

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