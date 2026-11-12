NetApp secures another neocloud customer for its Novus service

NetApp Novus will underpin the expansion of Nebul’s sovereign cloud and AI services

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European neocloud Nebul has unveiled plans to adopt NetApp Novus, the company’s high-performance storage architecture.

The move makes the Dutch AI cloud provider the latest to implement the new system, which was launched at NetApp Insight in September.

As part of the deal, NetApp Novus will underpin expansion of Nebul’s Intelligent Cloud, which aims to provide European enterprises with sovereign cloud and AI capabilities.

According to the duo, the combination of both platforms will help accelerate adoption of sovereign AI services, offering improved security, governance, and control of enterprise data.

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Arnold Juffer, founder and CEO of Nebul, said the NetApp Novus deal marks a “significant leap forward” for the company’s platform.

“With this architecture, we can scale our AI Factory to serve growing customer demand without sacrificing the performance, security or compliance they depend on,” he said.

“More importantly, bringing together NetApp's enterprise data infrastructure and our sovereign Intelligent Cloud can enable organizations to turn their existing data into production AI services and applications while maintaining ownership and control. We are proud to be the first neocloud to adopt this technology."

NetApp Novus gains

The deal between NetApp and Nebul marks the latest in a string of Novus-related announcements.

As ITPro reported at the time, Novus aims to help neoclouds and infrastructure providers tackle long-running storage bottlenecks when it comes to AI adoption. The zettabyte-scale system helps maximize GPU utilization and is architected for up to 100Tb/ps of throughput.

At its annual conference in Las Vegas, NetApp told attendees that the system is designed primarily for organizations running AI factories.

“Neoclouds and GPU as a Service providers are building AI factories at scale that traditional storage architectures were never designed to support,” said Willem Hendrickx, SVP and GM for EMEA and LATAM at NetApp.

“As demand for data sovereignty grows, AI providers like Nebul must also build their infrastructure to address the compliance, security, and multi-tenance requirements of regulated industries such as government, healthcare, and biotech.”

In October, NetApp signed a similar agreement to build a sovereign AI stack for European customers with neocloud provider emma.

The joint venture will operate in a similar fashion to the Nebul deal, combining Novus capabilities with emma’s GPU and cloud services to provide sovereign cloud and AI services.

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Ross Kelly
Ross Kelly
News and Analysis Editor

Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.

He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.

For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

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