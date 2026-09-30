NetApp ticks another hyperscaler box with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure deal
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NetApp and Oracle have launched a new fully managed storage service that will integrate NetApp’s storage service with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
The move, announced at NetApp Insight 2026, will see cloud storage giant’s Ontap storage offering made available natively on OCI.
NetApp said the integration will help organisations “simplify the migration and management of critical AI and enterprise workloads in the cloud”.
Moving forward, the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure NetApp Storage Service will operate as a fully-managed native service, with customers able to manage assets through the OCI Console and SDKs, as well as through ONTAP APIs.
The duo confirmed the service will reach general availability “within the next 12 months”.
The integration with OCI marks another notable hyperscaler win for NetApp. The cloud storage provider already has close ties with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud.
NetApp’s first native storage service deal with a hyperscaler came in 2017 with the launch of Microsoft for Azure NetApp Files. This was followed by AWS in 2021 and Google Cloud in 2023.
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Simplified cloud shifting
With the launch of the new service, NetApp said this will enable customers to move existing ONTAP=based workloads to cloud more efficiently, while also “minimizing application redesign and storage management changes”.
Speaking to assembled press ahead of the conference, Pravjit Tiwana, SVP and GM for cloud storage and service at NetApp, said this will offer marked benefits for enterprises.
Indeed, customers with early access to the service have already reported positive experiences.
“We are integrated into the Oracle stack from [a] data plane, control plane perspective,” he said. “We already have customers who are using it for a wide number of use cases, be it about life and shift of their applications”.
Tiwana noted that for customers that have built applications through Ontap on-prem, they can “just take it to the cloud” and “don’t have to amend your applications in any shape or form”.
Notably, Tiwana said that NetApp already has a “large footprint” of customers who use Oracle database services, so the integration is a natural fit.
In a statement, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, SVP of partnerships at OCI, said the deal will play a key role in reducing the strain placed on enterprises moving to the cloud.
“Enterprises shouldn’t have to rebuild their data infrastructure to move to the cloud,” Papamiltiadis commented. “OCI NetApp Storage Service gives customers a trusted, familiar path to OCI, so they can focus on what the data does, not how it's managed.”
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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